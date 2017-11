A man aged in his 20s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital this morning following a crash in Cawarral.

A MOTORCYCLIST in his 20s was hospitalised this morning after a crash at Cawarral.

The Queensland Ambulance Service report the man crashed on Cemetary Road and Annie Drive at 5.39am.

He was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury.