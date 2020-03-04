Young motorist’s close call on way to driver safety event

Caitlin Murphy and Carissa Henwood attend the Youth Co-Lab Challenge at CQUniversity on Wednesday

ON HER way to the Co-Lab Challenge Wednesday morning, Caitlin Murphy came across a “massive, oversized tractor” halfway out on the Bruce Highway.

“If you were an inexperienced driver, you wouldn’t know whether to slow down or go around it,” Miss Murphy said.

“I would love to have done some defensive driving courses when I got my licence.”

She joined more than 50 other young people from all across Queensland at the fifth annual think tank which was held in Rockhampton for the first time.

The Youth Co-Lab Challenge organisers fielded more than 250 applications to take part in the event which culminates in the winner taking part in filming a video of their design.

Miss Murphy is a Professional Communications student at CQUniversity, where the challenge was held.

She regularly drove the Yeppoon Road to and from Rockhampton before she moved to Tannum Sands.

“The main problem I find is the truck drivers who can get really aggressive on the road,” she said.

“I got clipped by a truck driver just last year.”

Miss Murphy said she worried about her family’s safety on the road, especially now her brother has got his learner’s permit.

Carissa Henwood, a bakery assistant from Rockhampton, said she did not think speed cameras would solve the problem entirely.

“People just slow down for the cameras then speed up again,” she said.

“It’s particularly dangerous on regional roads so I hope taking part in this challenge will help find a way to stop people dying.”

The Co-Lab Youth Road Safety Challenge is an initiative of the Queensland Government’s Street Smart campaign.