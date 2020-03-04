Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caitlin Murphy and Carissa Henwood attend the Youth Co-Lab Challenge at CQUniversity on Wednesday
Caitlin Murphy and Carissa Henwood attend the Youth Co-Lab Challenge at CQUniversity on Wednesday
News

Young motorist’s close call on way to driver safety event

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
4th Mar 2020 6:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON HER way to the Co-Lab Challenge Wednesday morning, Caitlin Murphy came across a “massive, oversized tractor” halfway out on the Bruce Highway.

“If you were an inexperienced driver, you wouldn’t know whether to slow down or go around it,” Miss Murphy said.

“I would love to have done some defensive driving courses when I got my licence.”

She joined more than 50 other young people from all across Queensland at the fifth annual think tank which was held in Rockhampton for the first time.

The Youth Co-Lab Challenge organisers fielded more than 250 applications to take part in the event which culminates in the winner taking part in filming a video of their design.

Miss Murphy is a Professional Communications student at CQUniversity, where the challenge was held.

She regularly drove the Yeppoon Road to and from Rockhampton before she moved to Tannum Sands.

“The main problem I find is the truck drivers who can get really aggressive on the road,” she said.

“I got clipped by a truck driver just last year.”

Miss Murphy said she worried about her family’s safety on the road, especially now her brother has got his learner’s permit.

Carissa Henwood, a bakery assistant from Rockhampton, said she did not think speed cameras would solve the problem entirely.

“People just slow down for the cameras then speed up again,” she said.

“It’s particularly dangerous on regional roads so I hope taking part in this challenge will help find a way to stop people dying.”

The Co-Lab Youth Road Safety Challenge is an initiative of the Queensland Government’s Street Smart campaign.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Grateful for his life’: Crash victim’s fight continues

        premium_icon ’Grateful for his life’: Crash victim’s fight continues

        Breaking Young CQ man - engaged to be married - remains in a critical condition in Brisbane Hospital

        • 4th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
        Ambulance respond to ‘serious’ dog bite in Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Ambulance respond to ‘serious’ dog bite in Rocky suburb

        News It is understood the dog was brought under control shortly after the attack.

        • 4th Mar 2020 5:43 PM
        124 parking fines will be torn up

        premium_icon 124 parking fines will be torn up

        News MORE than 100 people issued with parking fines at Yeppoon Lagoon will have their...

        Graduation win for CQUni Rocky students

        premium_icon Graduation win for CQUni Rocky students

        News A fourth-year nursing student began a petition online last weekend after her cohort...