Crime

Young mum busted after smoking marijuana

Kerri-Anne Mesner
13th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content

A YOUNG mother has been told she has no reason to be smoking drugs or hanging around people who do, as she has her studies to focus on and the care of her baby.

Chelsi Dyane Herdman, 19, pleaded guilty on November 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a water pipe.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police responded to a disturbance at a Norman Gardens residence about 9.45pm on October 23 and found a male and female at the residence.

He said police entered the dwelling to investigate the disturbance and found two broken glass pipes on the floor of a bedroom along with marijuana on a shelf.

Mr Schoeman said Herdman told police her co-accused purchased the marijuana four days prior and she had smoked some six hours prior to police arriving.

The marijuana weighed 2.08g.

Herdman had no criminal record.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Herdman was a single mother of a 10-month-old and was studying aged care.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Herdman had no reason to be smoking illicit drugs, nor to hang around drugs.

He ordered her to pay a $700 fine and no convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

