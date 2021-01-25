Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kimi Waaka was killed when her car collided with a tree in Perth's southeast on Saturday night. Picture: Facebook
Kimi Waaka was killed when her car collided with a tree in Perth's southeast on Saturday night. Picture: Facebook
News

Young mum dies ‘minutes from home’

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
25th Jan 2021 10:46 AM

A young mother was just minutes from home when her car crashed into a tree in Perth's southeast on Saturday night.

Kimi Waaka, 27, died after she lost control of her Suzuki hatchback on Nicholson Road, Langford about 11pm.

WA Police said the car struck a tree in the median strip, throwing the woman from the car.

The Suzuki hatch was completely obliterated in Saturday night's crash, which claimed the life of Kimi Waaka, 27.
The Suzuki hatch was completely obliterated in Saturday night's crash, which claimed the life of Kimi Waaka, 27.

She suffered "life-threatening injuries" and, despite the efforts of onlookers, died at the scene.

Three teenage girls told 9 News they tried desperately to save the woman, attempting CPR until emergency services arrived.

"I just was like screaming and crying and just like pumping trying to get her to breathe," one of the girls said.

Onlookers tried to save the young mother, but her injuries were too severe.
Onlookers tried to save the young mother, but her injuries were too severe.

"All the windows were out, the exhaust from underneath the car was beside the car," another said.

"There was a baby seat in the back of the car, pretty much just like all of the airbags were out."

Family member Te-Hana Mahauariki took to Facebook to share his heartbreak, describing Ms Waaka as "one of the best people in my family".

"Rest in peace, we will always remember you and miss you until we meet again. I love you," he wrote.

Originally published as Young mum dies 'minutes from home'

More Stories

death editors picks fatal crash mum

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drivers warned to fuel up before prices rise again

        Premium Content Drivers warned to fuel up before prices rise again

        News The latest average price of ULP in Rockhampton is 123.4cpl and the latest average in Gladstone is 117cpl.

        • 25th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
        Man crashes car on Central Queensland highway

        Premium Content Man crashes car on Central Queensland highway

        Breaking It is believed the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

        LETTERS: Shining light on internet’s hidden shadows

        Premium Content LETTERS: Shining light on internet’s hidden shadows

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s latest cartoon on the Rocky by-election.

        Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time

        Premium Content Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time

        News Gavin John West’s traffic history was described as “awful” by a magistrate.