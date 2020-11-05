Young mum’s horrific encounter with alleged drugged driver

CHAOS: The aftermath of a hit and run which took place early Monday evening.

GETTING caught up in a crime spree while driving to collect her dinner earlier this week was the last thing Minji Lim expected would happen.

However, the beloved Rockhampton businesswoman faced the confronting situation after an alleged drugged driver careened into the side of her vehicle in a brazen hit and run Monday evening.

The young man is alleged to have rammed the white SUV as Mrs Lim drove north across the Fitzroy Bridge around 5.30pm.

Police reports suggested the man had earlier allegedly stolen his mother’s white Toyota HiLux, soon leaving a path of destruction in his wake.

“The traffic light had just turned green and I was slowly moving forward, I could hear massive noises from behind me … I thought it could be a car trying to drive really fast,” Mrs Lim said.



“All of a sudden my car was actually lifted to the left side and I could hear the bang sound of someone hitting my car, he was driving crazy and he was driving really fast.”

She added he had attempted to overtake both her and the vehicle travelling adjacent by allegedly driving in the middle of the lanes – striking the right hand side of her car as result.

Unfortunately, Mrs Lim’s frightening ordeal proved to be far from over as she attempted to tail the ute down Lakes Creek Rd to record its details.

“There were roadworks coming up and I thought he would stop, but he just drove straight through the roadworks site where they had set everything up,” she claimed.

Rockhampton's Minji Lim feels shaken after being caught up in a hit and run earlier this week.

“There was a female worker standing there, she didn’t expect him to drive through and I just watched everything unfold in front of me. She was literally that close to getting hit by the car.”

The driver allegedly went on to collide with at least two more vehicles soon after, before the man allegedly fled yet another crash scene at East and Fitzroy streets in the CBD.

“I was really shocked to hear he hit more cars after me. I’m just so glad my three-year-old daughter wasn’t with me. She would be traumatised,” Mrs Lim said.

“I was panicking so much that I couldn’t remember the guy’s number plate and then a really lovely guy who followed me off the bridge reported it to police for me.”

The woman of the second vehicle involved in the incident also stopped to comfort Mrs Lim.

AFTERMATH: Remnants of the worksite lay strew across the road, while another vehicle suffers damage to its rear.

Sadly, the terrifying incident has since rendered Mrs Lim – famous for her homemade macarons at Minirons – unable to work for the week as she recuperates at home.

Despite walking away with no physical injuries, it is the psychological scars she has struggled with.

“It was my first car accident. My husband, when he’s been driving with me since, and a car comes close I just start freaking out,” she said.

“That’s why I haven’t been able to go out for a couple of days. I feel like I’m exaggerating but it’s a freaky feeling.”

Mrs Lim has since lodged an insurance claim which will, thankfully, cover the costs of damage.