Young music superstar chosen to open for One Hot Night

Denvah Baker-Moller with Jeremy Marou after her performance in the Battle of the Bands finals.

SHE WON'T be in a ball gown again but Rockhampton's own Denvah Baker-Moller will light up the stage at tonight's One Hot Night concert.

Ms Baker-Moller, 18, entered the Battle of the Bands competition for a chance to be the opening act at the concert with the likes of Busby Marou, Pete Murray and Tia Gostelow.

Making her way through the heats held at the Giddy Goat, she made it to the finals last month.

The only snag was, it was the same night as her Year 12 formal.

Not letting anything stop her, she left her formal early and performed at the finals in her red formal ball gown.

She sang some originals and covers, one including Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, which is a favourite of Busby Marou.

"I just did it, I wasn't expecting anything... I was just doing it for fun, winning it was an added bonus,” Ms Baker-Moller said.

So far since winning, the journey has been fun.

Ms Baker-Moller has performed at Stockland Rockhampton for a pop-up show and has been busy preparing with the boys for tonight's performance.

"I have learnt so much from them already... They are champions,” she said.

This could be the biggest crowd she will have performed before.

Her other major performances include shows at Tamworth Country Music Festival, Beef Australia and Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

Having just graduated from Heights College, she doesn't have plans for going to university but hopes to make singing a full-time career.

"Not really anything set anything in stone... my ultimate dream is to go to Nashville and write songs over there,” she said.