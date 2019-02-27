Young musicians embark on their own regional tour

TALENTED DUO: Zoey Mills and Leyon Milner will perform at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton on Thursday, April 18.

NORTH Queensland singer-songwriters Zoey Mills and Leyon Milner are hitting the road in "Ardy the Party Van”, taking their originals to Northern NSW and the Queensland coast on the Sometimes We Wander Tour.

The two young Mackay country artists started in music at the same time and have been friends since they began in country music competitions.

"We've always been a bit different to everyone else, so we decided the two weirdos of the group would go on tour together,” Zoey laughed.

"It should be good because we've both got the same passion for songwriting.”

Zoey was raised by parents who travelled Australia in a caravan, so she is a gypsy at heart and plans to turn Leyon into a fellow gypsy by the end of the tour.

"We really want to get our names out there,” Leyon said.

"Maybe I'll become a gypsy after this.”

Leyon won the Gympie Talent Search last year, graduated from the CMAA Academy of Country Music in 2018, has attended the DAG Songwriter's Retreat and has worked with artists including Shane Nicholson and Simon Johnson and written with Allan Caswell.

"I plan to record my originals this year and to release next year,” he said.

Zoey is a 2017 graduate of The Academy, has also attended the DAG Songwriter's Retreat and released her self-titled EP last year, charting at No. 2 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart.

"We just want to play our original music to as many people as we can; not only in Queensland but in Australia,” she said.

"Our musical styles blend well because I'm more of an alternative country style and Leyon's going more down that Americana road."

The shows will them on stage together for the whole performance, singing originals and a couple of covers with a mix of duets and solos.

During the tour, they'll also open two shows for Keely Johnson on the Fierce and Bush Kid Tour.

As if that's not enough, Luka, Zoey's sausage dog, will join them on tour from Friday.