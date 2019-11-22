Young North Burnett pilot earning his wings

GETTING HIS WINGS: 21-year-old Monto pilot Jackson Baldwin is halfway through a cadetship with British carrier easyJet. Photo: Contributed

GETTING HIS WINGS: 21-year-old Monto pilot Jackson Baldwin is halfway through a cadetship with British carrier easyJet. Photo: Contributed

THE first time 21-year-old Monto pilot Jackson Baldwin stepped on an aeroplane, he was “petrified”.

The 12-year-old thought they were going to “crash and burn”.

“But once we were up there and had landed I thought, ‘This is awesome’, and from then on I knew that was what I was going to do for the rest of my life,” Mr Baldwin said.

21-year-old Monto pilot Jackson Baldwin is being sponsored through flight academy by British carrier easyJet. Photo: Contributed

After graduating The Cathedral College in Rockhampton, where he boarded in Years 11 and 12, Mr Baldwin presented himself at Rockhampton Airport for flying lessons, while he supported himself by working at Red Rooster.

While parents Ingrid and Brad, who own Baldwin Sand, Gravel and Concrete, were supportive of his dreams, there was only one problem: commercial pilot licences are prohibitively expensive.

They told their son that he would have to find a cadetship.

Knowing how exclusive these programs were, Mr Baldwin’s parents thought that was the end of the story.

But they hadn’t counted on their son’s tenacity.

Unbeknown to them, Mr Baldwin had already organised an interview with British carrier easyJet.

The only catch? He would need to travel to London for his interview.

It was a “gamble”, Mr Baldwin said, so he decided to make the most of it, organising a solo European trip around the interview, seeing family in Belgium and travelling through France and the United Kingdom.

A week after the first interview, where he also sat some written exams, he received an email, asking him to return for a second interview, where applicants were placed in teams of five so they higher-ups could see how they worked together.

He didn’t hear anything for a while, but then “out of the blue”, another email: out of more than 5000 applicants, Mr Baldwin had been selected as one of 17 to take the cadetship.

Since then, he has spent six months in Coventry, England, where he did ground-school and theory, seven months in New Zealand of practical flying skills, mostly with single engine Katana Diamond DA20, and next week he will travel to spend four or five months in Phoenix, Arizona, to complete his practical work.

After that, he will be sent to either London or Italy to complete his cadetship with simulator work and to receive his instrument rating.

If all goes to plan, on September 28, 2020, Mr Baldwin will be a fully-fledged pilot, guiding jets around Europe and the world.

Not bad for a kid from Monto.

“I’m pretty happy with it,” Mr Baldwin said modestly.

And his parents? Will Brad and Ingrid miss him?

“I think they’re more looking forward to excuses to go travelling,” he said.