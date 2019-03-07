Youth offenders ordered to help in flood clean-up

TOWNSVILLE's troubled youth and adult offenders have rolled up their sleeves to assist with the city's flood clean-up.

Teens on community service orders are being supervised to help local community centres, sporting clubs and non-government organisations.

Three young offenders have been mowing lawns and carrying out yard maintenance and rubbish collection at the Curra Swans AFL clubhouse.

"There's still more work to do. As further areas at the club dry out, more young people will help with lawn mowing and maintenance," Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women Di Farmer said.

Ms Farmer said the Youth Justice Service Centre was providing mowers for the young people to use because the sporting club had lost some of their equipment in the flood.

Five young people have also assisted radio station 4K1G after it experienced flooding from stormwater run-off.

Meanwhile on Palm Island, three young people have been assisting with debris removal from public areas, Ms Farmer said.

Young people in Cleveland Youth Detention Centre have put their hand up to help with restoring furniture, which would be brought into the Centre for them to work on but no one is yet to take them up on the offer.

"This is not the first time young people in the youth justice system have helped the community," Ms Farmer said.

"It's not only a way to give back to the community and develop personal responsibility, they also learn new skills and experience which can help them to gain employment."

Previously, young offenders have completed maintenance of community gardens, irrigation system repairs, weeding, mulching and planting transfers at the city's botanic gardens and making dog toys as donations to the RSCPA.

They have also removed graffiti, collected rubbish from the Ross River, cleaned parks and conducted line-marking at the Centrals Junior Rugby League club, Ms Farmer said.

Over a three-month period from August 2018 to October 2018, young people completed over 750 hours of community service in the Townsville area.

Seven adult offenders on community service orders also completed in excess of 200 hours of flood clean-up work since the flood clean-up began on 8 February.

Offenders have cleaned boat ramps, beaches, the Murray Netball Complex and along the coastline.

Assistance will continue and expand to green spaces, walkways and boardwalks that were impacted by the floods.