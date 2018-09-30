Young people urged to raise their voice with opera workshops

YOUNG people in the region need to make their voices heard, as a unique creative opera project comes to Rockhampton ahead of Mental Health Week in October.

Opera Express encourages groups to create their own original opera, from characters and plot to sets and choreography.

Communities Chair Councillor Rose Swadling said the project was a fantastic opportunity for young people in the Rockhampton Region.

"The work of Opera Express is quite remarkable. Creating an opera from scratch in just four days sounds completely impossible, but Opera Express can prove it isn't,” she said.

"It fits with our Mental Health Week activities perfectly.

"Queensland Mental Health Week aims to increase awareness and interest in positive mental health and well-being and a key theme of this year's campaign is to keep learning - to embrace new experiences, recognise opportunities, and surprise yourself.

The Rockhampton Opera Express project received a generous $10,000 community prize from QSuper, Queensland's largest super fund.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Pennisi said QSuper was delighted to support a community event that celebrates and inspires young people and contributes to mental health and well-being.

"This is aimed at empowering young locals in Rockhampton to have a conversation about mental wellbeing in a creative and non-judgemental way, and to share that with their family and friends.

"We have almost 18,000 members in Rockhampton, and we believe that supporting our members' communities is critical because we know how important that is to their long-term wellbeing.

"Financial wellbeing is linked to mental health, and this is one way we are working to make a meaningful difference in Rockhampton.”

OPERA EXPRESS