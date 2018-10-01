Young performers shine bright at dance festival

IN THEIR BLOOD: Emilia Heilig and Daley Catip compete in the 2018 Rockhampton Dance Festival. The young competitors share their passion for performing.

DALEY Catip and Emilia Heilig struck a pose with cheer after finishing a performance at the Pilbeam Theatre for the Rockhampton Dance Festival yesterday.

Emerald's Daley Catip attends the Central Highlands hub's academy of dance.

The young performer has participated in a few categories for his age group (12 years and under) which include the jazz improvisation category, free movement group, ballet and jazz groups.

"The atmosphere here is really nice because everyone loves doing the same thing,” Daley said.

Daley put on his first pair of dancing shoes when he was three years old, and has grown to enjoy performing for an audience.

"The music tells every story,” Daley said.

Meanwhile, 12 year-old Emilia Heilig from Rockhampton (from the Capricorn School of Dancing) has participated in an array of categories which include contemporary, free movement, jazz, ballet and tap.

Emilia not only shared Daley's love of performing, but also started dancing from a young age, just two years old.

"I like entertaining people and smiling on stage,” Emilia said.

Daley and Emilia have both found the dance festival to be a great experience.

They've enjoyed meeting new people, socialising with fellow competitors.

This year's festival introduced Central Queensland competitors to a rare online registration and adjudication system from the United States.

The system allowed each dancer to listen to the adjudicator's recorded analysis of their performance instead of distributing written reports.

This year's festival will run until Friday, October 5 with sessions at 9am, 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

Phone the Pilbeam Theatre on 4927 4111 for more information.

Please see future editions of The Morning Bulletin for photos and results from the 2018 Rockhampton Dance Festival.