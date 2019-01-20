Young pharmacist raising awareness for 'invisible' condition

NEW APPROACH: Biloela pharmacist Prue Duggan is excited to be part of EndoMeet for women with endometriosis.

FOR a person who has had a long-term case of endometriosis moving from Warwick to Biloela this year was a new opportunity for Prue Duggan to raise awareness of the condition.

In 2018, the Federal Government, with an Endometriosis Advisory Group, announced a National Action Plan that revolves around a five-year plan for improving treatment, understanding and awareness of endometriosis.

Jumping at the chance to have her say on the plan, the 22 year-old wrote about her experience with endometriosis, adding that her career as a pharmacist has put her in a unique position to help.

"As a pharmacist I see a lot of opportunity on the front line with lots of young girls who are just starting off with periods and I know the signs and symptoms that I had,” she said.

"So I wrote in saying there is a role for pharmacists to direct people to their doctors to get looked at.”

QENDO, the Queensland Endometriosis Association, which is a part of the Endometriosis Advisory Group, saw Ms Duggan's response and asked her to join their team.

Her move to Biloela in the new year made her an even more perfect fit for a role with QENDO.

"They told me there are a lot of girls that are Queensland Endo members in the Rockhampton area but no one was conducting anything,” she said.

"So that's where my role and the Rockhampton Endo meet coordinator came in.”

The first meet in Rockhampton will be on February 3, and Ms Duggan said the response has been really exciting to see.

"Within the first 30 minutes of advertising the first meet, four people had registered and said they were coming,” she said.

"Having just moved to the region I don't know many people, so I am really looking forward to getting to know people and make friends.”

Using her own experience with endometriosis, Ms Duggan said she can help out women on with treatment and awareness.

"There were a lot of warning signs that now, on the other side of my diagnosis, I can see in younger girls,” she said.

"I don't necessarily tell people, 'Oh I think you might have this', but I do tell them it might be worth going and seeing a doctor.”

The first EndoMeet Rockhampton will be at 10am, Sunday February 3 at Jolt Bakery Cafe in East St.

If you want to know more about EndoMeet Rockhampton, all relevant information can be found under the events tab of the QENDO Facebook page.