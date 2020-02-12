Young Rockets fire on floor in regional comp

GOOD FORM: Rockhampton Rockets under-16 player Benjamin Tweedy goes on the attack in the weekend’s CQJBC in Bundaberg. Picture: Jody Grayson

BASKETBALL: The Rockhampton Rockets under-16 boys have blasted their way into Division 1 for the upcoming state championships in Brisbane.

They qualified for the top grade after winning their eight games at two Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competitions, the most recent victories coming in Bundaberg at the weekend.

The Rockets beat the Bundaberg Bulls, Maryborough Magic, Gladstone Power and Rockhampton’s development team, the Jets.

The Rockhampton Cyclones under-16 girls were also in action, going down in their four games against Gladstone and Bundaberg.

Rockhampton Rockets under-16 player Mitchell Kuhl gets some air. Picture: Jody Grayson

Rockets coach Darren Richardson said while several of the games were lopsided, his team had to work hard to get the results against Bundaberg and Gladstone.

“In the last game, Gladstone really pushed us,” he said.

“They got out to a 12-point lead in the first quarter. We bounced back and slowly got the ascendancy late in the third quarter and into the fourth to score an 83-57 win.”

Richardson said it was good for his boys to be challenged as they prepared to take on Queensland’s best in April.

“They’re certainly heading in the right direction,” he said.

“The boys have been to state championships before and they know not to get too over-confident with these results.

Rockhampton Rockets under-16 player Jack Grayson makes a fast break. Picture: Jody Grayson

“It can be a whole different ball game when you play against the south-east corner and particularly the northern sides in Cairns, Townsville and Mackay.”

Rockets big Lleyton Muggeridge impressed in the team’s 38-point win over Bundaberg, scoring 26 points and proving a force on the boards.

Teammate Ben Tweedy landed 40 points in the win over Gladstone, while Solomon Watene was consistent all weekend, bringing plenty of punch off the bench.

This is the first year Richardson has coached this team, the majority of whom have played together since under-12.

“I think that’s certainly the main recipe for success; they’ve played together before and they know each other really well and get on really well,” he said.

Solomon Watene goes for a lay up in the game against Bundaberg Bulls. Picture: Jody Grayson

“We’ve got a fair bit of size which makes me think we will compete with some of the bigger sides at the state championships.

“We’ve got some physicality, with four or five boys who are well over six foot.

“We’ve got good depth and balance with the guys subbing in off the bench as well so we’ve got a fair bit to rotate and play with.

“We’ll be trying to get in the top eight at the state championships, and the ultimate goal is to play off for a medal.”

Richardson said the Rockets would be looking to complete a CQJBC clean sweep in Gladstone next month.

“We certainly want to win those four games in four weeks’ time; we don’t want any unexpected losses before we go to states,” he said.

“Hopefully the boys will have come on further again and we’re tip-top and ready to go in April.”