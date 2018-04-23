Young Rocky-based apprentice jockey hospitalised after fall

Apprentice jockey Tom Doyle was involved in a fall at Yeppoon barrier trials this morning.

Apprentice jockey Tom Doyle was involved in a fall at Yeppoon barrier trials this morning. CONTRIBUTED

HORSE RACING: A Rockhampton-based apprentice jockey has been taken to Yeppoon Hospital after a fall at barrier trials at Keppel Park Race Course this morning.

Tom Doyle, 19, was riding in the fourth of five scheduled trials, over 900m for two-year-old horses.

Darryn Nufer, media and communications officer of the Rockhampton Jockey Club which co-ordinates barrier trials and jump-outs at Yeppoon, said the fall happened a couple of hundred metres into the trial.

"Tom was tended to straight away. He was placed in a neck brace and all care was taken with him,” Nufer said.

"He was conscious and alert and taken to Yeppoon Hospital.

"Fortunately we have ambulances on scene for all barrier trials and jump-outs that we conduct for incidents such as this.”

Doyle is in a stable condition at Yeppoon Hospital.