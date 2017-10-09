How this boy went from a healthy baby to quadriplegic

THREE year old Cooper Milner has defied the odds.

The young Rockhampton boy was born healthy but at just 14 days old, he suffered a bleed on the brain.

Cooper's mother, Shanowah said it was a devastating blow to his family.

"We spent 21 days in the Royal Children's Hospital in Brisbane where Cooper was fighting for his life," she said.

Despite the odds against him, Cooper kept fighting.

His will to survive surprised the doctors who thought he wouldn't make it.

"He's now three and a half and extremely healthy, he's strong, he's meeting milestones that doctors didn't think he would," she said.

"His diagnosis is Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy which means that all of his limbs are affected so he depends 100% on my care and his dad's care."

Cooper requires a range of special needs equipment that he needs at home.

"There is every chance that with the right equipment and therapy that Cooper may walk or talk," she said.

"Cerebral Palsy is bigger than Cooper, it's huge, he's a little boy with a huge diagnosis and he's extremely brave...It's bigger than myself and Jacob who is Cooper's dad so that's why we have what we call Team Cooper."

Cerebral Palsy is the most common physical disability in childhood.

TEAM COOPER: Sandra Svendsen, Shanowah Wyatt with 3 year old Cooper Milner. Sean Fox

Family friends Sharon Lees and her mother Sandra Svensden have been by Cooper's side throughout his journey.

"It's way more than what I ever could have expected," Shanowah said.

"I really appreciate all of the help that the community is giving us."

If you would like to jump on board Team Cooper, you are invited to attend a fundraiser which will be held at the Frenchville Sports Club on Sunday, October 22.

There will be great entertainment including an afternoon tea, raffle, multi draws and trivia on offer.

The proceeds will go towards Cooper's special needs equipment, particularly a new wheelchair which is worth over $16,000.

"My goal is to maximise Cooper's happiness and quality of life," Shanowah said.

Cooper's loved ones and friends would like to thank the Frenchville Sports Club, Jazzin Fitness and Thomo's Betta Home Living for their continual support.