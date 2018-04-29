Menu
CLOSED UP: Flip Out Rockhampton has unexpectedly closed its doors due to unforeseen circumstances.
News

Young Rocky business closes its doors unexpectedly

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
29th Apr 2018 5:18 PM
LOCALS have been left confused after Flip Out Rockhampton shut its doors without warning.

The trampoline park, which was located on Dooley St, originally opened in December of 2016.

Usually open seven days a week, customers were confused when they visited the facility on Saturday, only to be greeted by a sign which read "we have closed due to unforeseen reasons”.

A mother from Gladstone was among those left disappointed after turning up on Saturday for her son's birthday.

Having already pre-booked the facility and paid a deposit, the mother furious as she was not made aware of the closure.

Friends and family travelled from Gladstone and surrounds to be at the venue which had to be changed at last minute.

The Morning Bulletin contacted Flip Out Rockhampton about the closure and pre-booked birthday party.

A spokesperson advised that due to privacy policies they were unable to make any public statements in regards to the closing of Flip Out Rockhampton and that the party situation was "being dealt with”.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

