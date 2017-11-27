Young Rocky cancer patient inspires couple's act of kindness

HELPING KYE: Rockhampton butcher, Ricky Davies is shaving his hair off to raise money for young cancer sufferer Kye Funch and his family.

REBECCA Davies, her husband Ricky and fellow staff members at Woolworths in Northside Plaza are holding a fundraiser for young cancer sufferer, Kye Funch.

On December 9, they will hold a head shave and sausage sizzle at the shopping centre to raise money for Kye and his family.

Ricky has decided to shave his hair off to raise money for the Funch family.

"My husband has got long, coarse hair so as soon as you brush it, it becomes an afro and he hasn't cut it for about 12 years now,” she said.

"He said while my hair can grow back, Kye's life obviously can't do that.”

Rebecca said if her husband could raise $2000 in two weeks, he would put his hair on the line.

"Anything that we can do to get people down to buy a sausage, that is more money that we can donate to them,” Rebecca said.

"At the moment, we are getting donations from all our friends and family.”

Kye's mother works with Rebecca and her Ricky at Woolworths.

"A couple of months ago, she took him to the doctor's and he got diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG),” Rebecca said yesterday.

"They have been down at the Ronald McDonald House for a couple of months now while he gets radiation.”

"Obviously, they can't work so together as a store at Northside Plaza, Woolworths have all got together and we are trying to fund raise money to give to them so they don't have to worry about trying to pay the bills.”

The Northside Plaza Woolworths family have already held fundraisers for the Funch's which included a bowls night and a few raffles.