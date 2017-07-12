Young Rocky dancing duo make Queensland Ballet debut

YOUNG STARS: Patrick Robertson and Tillie Hungerford are invited to perform in the Queensland Ballet's performance of La Fille Mal Gardée.

YOUNG dance enthusiasts Tillie Hungerford and Patrick Robertson are preparing to extend their ballet knowledge after being invited to perform in the Queensland Ballet's performance of La Fille Mal Gardée.

The Rockhampton Grammar School Dance and Musical Theatre Academy (DMTA) students were invited to audition for the Rockhampton performance at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday, August 25.

About 40 students from across various dance schools auditioned for six places.

Tillie, aged nine, and Patrick, eight, now have the opportunity to perform on stage with professional ballet dancers from the Queensland Ballet.

Tillie said it's cool because she gets to dance with a company with professional dancers.

The Queensland Ballet has provided Tillie with another opportunity to pursue her love of dancing.

Jamie Bell shot to stardom in the role of Billy Elliot.

"I get to let my passion out and do what I like,'' Tillie said.

Patrick also impressed in the audition where they worked through warm up exercises and danced with eight people for over an hour.

"It's awesome because I'll get to dance with other people,'' Patrick said.

DMTA Classical Ballet teacher Miss Lita Hegvold said this was a wonderful opportunity for these hard working students.

"They will gain valuable skills from being part of a professional dance company,'' Miss Hegvold said.

La Mille Male Gardée is set in the French countryside in the 1950s with a love triangle creating comic chaos.

Lise loves Colas. Colas loves Lise. But Lise's mother, the Widow Simone, has agreed that her wayward daughter should marry Alain, son of a pompous, wealthy vineyard owner. Alain however, is more interested in his precious umbrella than romance.

What ensues is a series of mischievous antics as Lise works her way out of the Widow's marriage contract and into the arms of her love-struck beau.

A popular family favourite because of its engaging story, colourful humour and beautiful dancing, this stunning production will leave you applauding for more.

The students will rehearse with the company at The Rockhampton Grammar School and the Pilbeam Theatre in the week of the production.