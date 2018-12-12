Young Rocky girl set to impress at State Titles this week

Taryn Roberts, 12, from the Rocky City Swimming Club swam well at the Emu Park Summer Skins Spectacular over the weekend in preparation for her first time swimming at the State Long Course event in Brisbane next week.

Taryn Roberts, 12, from the Rocky City Swimming Club swam well at the Emu Park Summer Skins Spectacular over the weekend in preparation for her first time swimming at the State Long Course event in Brisbane next week. Michelle Gately

SWIMMING: AFTER a successful weekend in the pool at Emu Park, 12-year-old Rocky girl Taryn Roberts is excited and ready to swim at her first State Titles, starting this Saturday.

Dominating in her age group events at the Emu Park Summer Skins Spectacular, Roberts, a swimmer with the Rocky City Swim Club, said she was excited to swim some new personal best times.

Placing 1st in three of her five events, Roberts said she was happy to win the 200 metre Individual Medley, finishing in 2 minutes and 36 seconds.

"I won my Backstroke Medley, Breaststroke, Freestyle and came second in my butterfly,” she said.

"I got some 25 metre sprint PBs.”

Training hard for her first appearance at the the McDonalds Queensland Championships, The Rockhampton Grammar School student is set to perform well over the six days of competition.

Rocky City Swimming Club head coach Shane Kingston said Taryn and the rest of the team were looking good in the lead up to the State Titles.

"My guys swam quite impressively over the weekend,” he said.

"At the moment we are preparing for the State Long Course this weekend and they are all swimming fast and looking good on their starts, and all the fine tuning a week out is a good sign.

"There were a lot of fast times so I am quite happy with the team.”

Kingston said he is looking forward to seeing Roberts swim in her first state competition.

"She has done very well in the previous couple of seasons at the school level at states and nationals, she's a national medallist,” he said.

"She's looking quite good and is seeded very highly so as long as she handles the six days of competition, she'll go really well.”