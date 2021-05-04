Young Rocky girl to cut her hair for charity

Lexi Mitchell is cutting off her long hair and donating it to Variety to be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair due to a medical condition. Picture: Contributed

A young girl from North Rockhampton has made the brave decision to cut her long hair this week for charity.

Seven-year-old Lexi Mitchell will be donating her hair to children’s charity Varity to be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair due to a medical condition, such as alopecia.

According to Variety, the wigs make a “big difference”, giving kids “more confidence and improved self-esteem so they can feel like themselves again”.

The charity is also given money for the donated hair which goes towards practical equipment, programs and experiences for many children and families facing challenges through disability, rare diseases, and disadvantage.

Lexi, who lives in Norman Gardens, said she was inspired to cut her hair for charity after watching a video by Variety when she was five years old about a girl who had alopecia.

“Because of the medication she had she couldn’t grow her hair and she wanted to have wigs made of human hair,” she said.

The St Anthony‘s School student said she had been growing her hair for two and a half years and would be donating about 36cm to Variety.

She said her hair would be cut to her shoulders.

“This is the first time I will be cutting my hair off,” she said.

Lexi Mitchell has been growing their hair for two and a half years and will be donating 36cm to Variety. Picture: Contributed

“I am scared because I love my hair.

“But I am proud of myself and feel brave.”

She said she was proud to be donating her hair because it would help kids.

She had also raised more than $1600 through fundraising efforts, with all funds raised donated to Variety.

Variety Australia Executive Director, David Small, said people like Lexi made a big difference for Australian kids.

“Variety doesn’t receive any government funding, so every wig and every piece of equipment granted to families is thanks to the amazing efforts of people like Lexi,” Mr Small said.

“We can’t thank people like Lexi enough for their dedicated efforts to help us help Aussie kids.

“Parents of kids who’ve been granted a Variety wig tell us it makes a huge difference to their child’s self-confidence and interest in taking part in social occasions or new experiences.”

To support Lexi in her fundraising efforts, go to https://hairwithheart.variety.org.au/fundraisers/leximitchell/hair-with-heart.