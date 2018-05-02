Young Rocky jockey's golden dream come true

GOING FOR GOLD: Shelby Hill took home four medals from the 2018 Special Olympics.

FOR some people the thought of winning gold is merely a dream, but for 18-year-old Shelby Hill that dream has become a reality.

Earlier this month, 1000 athletes from all over the country came together to battle it out in 11 different sports at Adelaide's Special Olympics Australia National Games.

An avid equestrian rider since she was two-years-old, Shelby was determined to bring home the top prize for her riding skills at the games.

Shelby rode back into Rocky on a high after taking out four medals in her beloved sport.

Vector Health trainer Callum Robertson with Special Olympics gold medalist Shelby Hill. Allan Reinikka ROK010518ashelby2

Shelby received a bronze in equitation, trail riding and gymkhana and a gold in dressage, her favourite division.

"It felt amazing,” Shelby said of her impressive win.

"I competed in Nationals in 2014 in Melbourne after a coach came up and saw me ride in 2012 and asked me to join the Special Olympics.

"I got two silvers and two bronzes in 2014.”

The Melbourne Special Olympics was enough motivation for Shelby to put in the hard yards with the team at Vector Health.

"Glenn [Hansen], Harry [Gamble] and Miche [Hansen] have been helping me to achieve my strengths to get on the horse,” Shelby said.

"Early last year I started with Vector Health to get my whole right side (of my body) strong enough and help me sit up straight on the horse.

"Also, to get my core strong enough and help me function in day-to-day life.

"I've changed heaps. I can walk constantly now. I used to trip over.”

Shelby Hill in the Special Olympics' trail event. Contributed

To Vector Health owner, Glenn Hansen, Shelby was a different person to who she was when she first set foot in Rockhampton centre.

The "quick-witted”, "open and honest” 18-year-old had struggled with walking for years, however she has since cast away her splint and regained a "confidence” within herself.

"She told us she was going for gold and nothing else would make her happy,” Glenn said.

"To come back with one, I was very happy for her. But I'm more so happy that she's worked really hard.”

Shelby's mum, Sondra, said watching her daughter walk away with four medals "after all her effort was amazing”.

Shelby Hill after being presented with her gold medal in dressage at the Special Olympics. Contributed

"All the athletes have an intellectual disability and the Special Olympics are there to help them develop a sense of belonging,” Sondra said.

"Her walk is a lot better, her balance on the horse is nearly 100 per cent better and even her personality and confidence in talking to other people [has improved].

"We started her riding to help her walk.

"It just helped immensely with her health and physical abilities, coordination and everything.

"From there she's grown as a rider and a person.”

Despite her big win, Shelby is not stopping any time soon.

She now has her sights set on competing in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dabi in March next year, a feat she said would be an "incredible” experience.

"The Special Olympics Australia will select around 170 athletes [from different sports] to take over there,” Sondra said.