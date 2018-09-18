Young Rocky pianists awarded First Class Honours

ROCKHAMPTON piano teacher Pam Garven believes learning to play instruments is something that benefits youngsters in more ways than one.

"[Playing an instrument] develops goal setting, a sense of achievement and accomplishment, committing to regular routines and many other life skills,” Ms Garven said.

"As well as for personal enjoyment, relaxation, and stress relief.”

Ms Garven teaches students from as young as three to an 87-year-old.

"It's an important lesson particularly for the younger generation to make commitments and to learn that when they make mistakes, it's okay and to keep going.”

Some of Ms Garven's diligent students have been awarded first class honours in the ANZCA music examinations.

Chantelle Mann, Eloise Lang and Chelsea Flick wowed their examiner last week, with Miss Flick being awarded first class honours in the Modern Pianoforte.

Ms Garven said the girls' awards were "quite an achievement”.

"I've been working up to two years with them and they've absolutely improved as well as in enthusiasm and confidence,” she said.

"Learning a musical instrument is like learning a new language; as you progress, things get easier because you start to know what the notes are and what you're looking at when you see a new piece of music.

"There are so many benefits to learning any musical instrument. Playing the piano really works the brain as you need to read separate music notes for both right and left hands at the same time as well as interpreting the song in a musical way.”

The girls, along with other students from around Rockhampton will be performing for the public at the Yamaha Keyboard Festival at the Empire Hotel on November 18.