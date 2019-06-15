Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ryan Engle and his mum Sally Stewart.
Ryan Engle and his mum Sally Stewart. Contributed
News

Young sport star in ICU battling meningitis

Kristen Booth
by
15th Jun 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO months after his 13th birthday, star athlete Ryan Engle was placed in an induced coma to help his body fight meningitis.

The Maleny teenager went from running around a football field to fighting for his life in an intensive care unit in a matter of days.

Ryan has represented his state in the Queensland Track and Field team for the last three years, and broke Australian records every year.

The young champion multiclass athlete captained last year's 150-strong Queensland team and in 2017 he participated in the School Pacific Games in Adelaide and broke three games records.

He represented Queensland in swimming and also plays rugby union for the Sunshine Coast-based Maleny Bushrangers.

The 13-year-old has now regained the ability to say a few words but will need to learn basic skills like how to walk again.

A gofundme page has been started to support Ryan through his road to recovery and has already raised more than $5000 from the community.

Organisers of the page are hoping to raise a total of $10,000 to help Ryan and his family battle the aftermath of the illness.

To contribute to the cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/ryano039s-roundup

go fund me icu maleny meningitis ryan engle
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Rocky tops state for house price increase with huge spike

    premium_icon Rocky tops state for house price increase with huge spike

    News CQ, SEE WHAT YOUR HOUSE IS WORTH: More people upgrading and moving to region to buy higher end properties.

    The sky is the limit for bright Emu Park teen

    premium_icon The sky is the limit for bright Emu Park teen

    News Emu Park Lions Club is helping to send teen to study at NASA

    'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    premium_icon 'We have turned a corner': Rental vacancies drop

    Property Prices fall 13.5% for March quarter but REIQ says market's steady

    World-famous songstress has her sights set on Rockhampton

    premium_icon World-famous songstress has her sights set on Rockhampton

    News FOX FILES: Chart-topper Toni Childs will arrive in Rocky this month