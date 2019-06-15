Young sport star in ICU battling meningitis

TWO months after his 13th birthday, star athlete Ryan Engle was placed in an induced coma to help his body fight meningitis.

The Maleny teenager went from running around a football field to fighting for his life in an intensive care unit in a matter of days.

Ryan has represented his state in the Queensland Track and Field team for the last three years, and broke Australian records every year.

The young champion multiclass athlete captained last year's 150-strong Queensland team and in 2017 he participated in the School Pacific Games in Adelaide and broke three games records.

He represented Queensland in swimming and also plays rugby union for the Sunshine Coast-based Maleny Bushrangers.

The 13-year-old has now regained the ability to say a few words but will need to learn basic skills like how to walk again.

A gofundme page has been started to support Ryan through his road to recovery and has already raised more than $5000 from the community.

Organisers of the page are hoping to raise a total of $10,000 to help Ryan and his family battle the aftermath of the illness.

To contribute to the cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/ryano039s-roundup