Young sporting talent to shine on school’s new site

A NEW multipurpose court at Rockhampton’s Depot Hill State School is proving to be quite popular among its young cohort following a sizeable $330,000 upgrade.

What was once a former basketball court is now home to a necessary shaded area and the site of many potential new-found sporting talents.

Plans to refurbish came following Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke’s announcement of the works back in 2019 as part of his continued efforts to improve the region.

The project was wholly funded under the Education Queensland School Infrastructure Enhancement (SIE) program which focuses on the maintenance of school property.

It followed a planned approach to ensure schools across Queensland were provided with renewed learning spaces that meet modern curriculum needs.

Mr O’Rourke this week visited the state school to view the upgrades which were completed in mid-May – while many students were in the midst of homeschooling due to COVID-19.

Depot Hill State School’s netball team can now enjoy the new multipurpose court.

“I was pleased to support funding for this project as the previous court had seen better days,” he said.

“It was a pleasure to see the students using this facility and honing their netball skills.”

Construction of the project was completed by a Cairns-based project contractor, Advantage Sports and Leisure Pty Ltd.

Depot Hill State School Principal Elizabeth Jacobson confirmed the new court had received great use from many students since their return to the classroom last month.

“The court has been upgraded as a basketball court, netball court, and lines for a volleyball court, along with a half court shade cover and fan.”

“The multipurpose court has been fabulous as you can see, the children are so excited to have this extra space to play in and they are down here all the time playing.”

“Last year we had a netball team who had nowhere to play and this year we have a netball space that they can practice on and they are going to take part in the netball fixtures next term.

Ms Jacobson said both staff and students are delighted with the new court.