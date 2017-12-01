Young student's desperate move to stop massive CQ project

ANDREW Brodzeli is putting his body on the line for the future of the environment

ANDREW Brodzeli is putting his body on the line for the future of the environment, halting works to the Adani rail line in his process.

The 24-year-old student and passionate anti-Adani protester hoisted himself on to a platform in a large gum tree, securing it to Adani's Bogie River rail bridge nearby.

Andrew took his position at about 5am this morning and says he will stay in the tree indefinitely until a light shines on the effects of the mine.

"I'm hoping to bring attention to the devastating environmental, social and economic impacts which are likely to occur if planned construction in the Galilee Basin goes ahead,” he said.

Aurizon confirmed the rail line has been put on hold due to Andrew's decision, which is also the line to six other coal services that use the route.

The blocked rail line is part of the Goonyella rail network and is the primary coal transport route stretching from Newlands Coal mine in the South West through to the Abbot Point Coal terminal.

These lines are owner by the Adani Group.

"By stopping this rail line today, I want the government and investors to know the depth of community opposition to this mine, and to show them how powerful we can be when we act to take our future back into our own hands,” Andrew said.

Queensland Police Service have remained at the scene since 6.30am this morning.