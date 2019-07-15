Young surfer airlifted from remote Sunshine Coast beach

A young woman was rushed to hospital by helicopter after near-drowning incident after she was found on a remote Sunshine Coast beach.

Geoff Potter

A YOUNG woman has been rushed to hospital by helicopter after near-drowning incident after she was found washed up on a remote Sunshine Coast beach.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was found "out of breath" by passers-by at Alexandria Bay at around 9.40am this morning.

It's understood she had "collapsed" on the beach after taking on too much water while surfing.

The member of public had no phone reception but was able to use the emergency response beacon which alerted authorities.

A Surf Lifesaving Queensland spokeswoman said lifeguards from Sunshine Beach and Noosa responded, by jetski and ATV.

"They assisted the woman by applying a heat blanket and providing oxygen therapy until paramedics arrived," the spokeswoman said.

"This incident serves as a reminded to know your limitations and to always enter the water with a buddy, especially if you are a beginner surfer.

"Without the quick thinking, it may have been a different scenario."

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said the woman was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

She has since been discharged.