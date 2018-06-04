Young talent sings Rockhampton Eisteddfod praises

Hayden Ellis, 10, with all of his trophies he won from Rockhampton Eisteddfod this year.

EISTEDDFOD season is a busy time for 10-year-old Hayden Ellis.

The Rockhampton boy received four trophies on the final night of the vocal sections.

"I was really excited when I heard my name come up for the trophy,” he said.

"I didn't even know if I would win one.”

One of the highest achievements was being awarded the Whitfield Family Trophy, for the singer showing the most natural stage presence, feeling and personality for boys under 18 years.

Throughout eight days of eisteddfod, Hayden performed six solos and two duets.

"Most of the time I look forward to it, sometime I am nervous,” he said.

"I get to show my best talent and one of my favourite things to do.”

Hayden's favourite performance was his sacred solo performance, "Joshua” for which he was awarded a score of 94 out of 100. For that he took home the Les Barnes Trophy for the highest marks in any sacred solo section (including adults) and Evans Family Trophy for first place.

The St Mary's Catholic School student plays in his school rock band, Light and Dark.

"All of my friends were really happy for me and proud of me, they gave me a good warm congratulations,” Hayden said.

Hayden has been singing since he was around three years old and has been studying singing with Christine Netherwood for two years.

"The best part about singing is that is a talent that lot of people have, but you're different to people,” he said.

"You have a different voice so you can sing in all different ways compared to other people.”

Hayden is also a member of the Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir.

He is hoping to perform in "Shrek the Musical” with the choir later this year with the eisteddfod providing excellent training for such auditions and performances.

"I am hoping to get the part of Gingy, the Gingerbread man,” Hayden said.

"I was in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, that was really fun.”

In March earlier this year Hayden was the recipient of a Variety Heart Scholarship.

His mother, Kate Ellis, said without the generosity and support of the Variety Heart Charity and his local sponsors Hayden wouldn't have been able to compete in the eisteddfod at all this year.

Mrs Ellis' favourite performance by Hayden was a self-written piece in the under 18 self accompanied section.

He dedicated the song about war and peace to his late Great-Grandfather and received third prize.