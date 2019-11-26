YOUNG TALENT: Water inspired pics make a splash

Typhoon Le Garde with his winning image in the nine to 13-year age category.

YOUNG talent shone bright in a showcase of Isaac's precious commodity through a range of stunning photos taken across the region.

Isaac Regional Council's Water Week Photography Competition offered young people aged from five to 18 the chance to creatively capture their favourite water-inspired shot.

Kade Ennis from Nebo State School and Typhoon Le Garde from Moranbah State School won the five to eight years and nine to 13 years categories respectively.

Kade Ennis with his winning image in the five to eight-year age category.

Typhoon, 11, said he was excited to learn he had won the category, but was shocked because he had forgotten he had entered.

"I was thinking wow, 'I wonder how this happened', and then remembered I had entered the competition," he said.

"I was super excited to learn I had won."

Typhoon said he entered the competition because of his love and passion for photography, as well as wanting to try his hand at something new.

His winning photo was taken in 2017, just before Cyclone Debbie hit Queensland.

He was sitting in the back seat of the car when his Mum opened the sun roof and he saw the rain hit the glass. He quickly grabbed his iPad and captured the moment.

This won't be the last we hear of Typhoon. With his Star Wars camera, the youngster plans to capture plenty of magical memories in the future.

The winning artists will get to make a splash at their local Isaac swimming pool this summer. A season pass will be presented to Typhoon and Kade for their popular entries.