Young teens held after coast crime spree

Pie Alley Blues owner Gary Knaggs is gutted by the senseless break-in that has caused him a world of grief Trish Bowman

THREE youths aged 12, 13 and 14 were apprehended in Yeppoon on Friday in relation to multiple break-ins and vandalism on the Capricorn Coast last week.

Pie Alley Blues, Flour Cafe, Thai Take-away and Restaurant, Keppel Bay Ice-cream Café, Happy Sun and Baked on 44 are among the businesses affected by the overnight rampage last week that had Yeppoon CBD business owners reeling.

Pie Alley Blues Owner Gary Knaggs said he was devastated by the overnight rampage.

"I built the Pie Alley Blues business to bring something special and unique to Yeppoon, somewhere for residents and visitors to relax and then have to endure this mindless abuse," Mr Knaggs said.

"Like all the other businesses in town, I am doing my best and it is not easy, this is just so frustrating when you work so hard to create something special for the region.

"This has been very costly to us and while we don't want it to affect people who do the right thing, we will be on the lookout for anyone acting suspiciously around our premises."

Yeppoon Police Sergeant Robert Barclay confirmed the youths, 2 boys and 1 girl have been held in custody until they appear in court on June 21 in Yeppoon.

"Each of the juveniles have been charged with 11 offences. They had all previously had Police curfews in place and had still been at large out of the curfew boundaries.

"The youths faced the magistrate on Friday and were remanded in custody.

"They are currently being held in Brisbane Juvenile Correction centre.

"Several businesses experienced smashed windows, theft and vandalism. Some of those businesses have now been the target of this crime spree more than once.

"Police are working with ATSIC, youth workers, Livingstone Council and the community to find solutions to deter youth crime in the region.”