Young Tillie takes the stage in Rocky Dance Festival

DRESSED in an array of colours, Tillie Hungerford whirled off the stage at Rockhampton's Dance Festival at the Pilbeam Theatre on Monday.

In her cheery Polish-inspired costume, the equally bright 10-year-old had just finished her Open nine and ten-years solo national performance, akin to a Polish hoop dance.

Tillie had been dancing since she was six-years-old and had followed in the footsteps of her older sister, Marnie.

"I do it because I love it and I love dancing on stage with my friends,” she said.

"What I love about dancing is you get to dance on a big stage, you get to smile and I like making people happy.”

Tillie had been practising hard for her return to the stage in this week's festival, taking on a couple of training sessions a week and a class every Saturday.

Costumes, hard work, practise and stretching are what Tillie focuses on for succeeding in her routines.

"I have my jazz solo, tap solo, lyrical, ballet, demi, national, championship ballet, championship demi, two duos and an improvisation,” she said.

"That's where you stand on the side stage and listen to a piece of music and then go on and make your own routine.”

Tillie's personal favourites include tap "because of the noise” and lyricals, because dancers get to "feel it” and move to the sound.