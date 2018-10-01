Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dance: National Dance- Open 9 & 10 Years, Tillie Hungerford.
Dance: National Dance- Open 9 & 10 Years, Tillie Hungerford. Allan Reinikka ROK011018adance5
News

Young Tillie takes the stage in Rocky Dance Festival

Steph Allen
by
1st Oct 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRESSED in an array of colours, Tillie Hungerford whirled off the stage at Rockhampton's Dance Festival at the Pilbeam Theatre on Monday.

In her cheery Polish-inspired costume, the equally bright 10-year-old had just finished her Open nine and ten-years solo national performance, akin to a Polish hoop dance.

Tillie had been dancing since she was six-years-old and had followed in the footsteps of her older sister, Marnie.

"I do it because I love it and I love dancing on stage with my friends,” she said.

"What I love about dancing is you get to dance on a big stage, you get to smile and I like making people happy.”

Tillie had been practising hard for her return to the stage in this week's festival, taking on a couple of training sessions a week and a class every Saturday.

Costumes, hard work, practise and stretching are what Tillie focuses on for succeeding in her routines.

"I have my jazz solo, tap solo, lyrical, ballet, demi, national, championship ballet, championship demi, two duos and an improvisation,” she said.

"That's where you stand on the side stage and listen to a piece of music and then go on and make your own routine.”

Tillie's personal favourites include tap "because of the noise” and lyricals, because dancers get to "feel it” and move to the sound.

ballet dance festival jazz pilbeam theatre rockhampton grammar school tap dancing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Another blow for family of injured apprentice jockey

    premium_icon Another blow for family of injured apprentice jockey

    Horses Mum: 'We are hoping we have used up all our bad luck for the year'

    Wind gusts batter footy fans in overnight storm

    premium_icon Wind gusts batter footy fans in overnight storm

    Weather ALTHOUGH no rain was recorded, high winds hit Central Queensland.

    GRAND FINAL POLL: Who makes Rocky's best burger?

    GRAND FINAL POLL: Who makes Rocky's best burger?

    Food & Entertainment After 179 nominations, we now have a top six to vote on.

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    LONG WEEKEND: What's open on this public holiday

    Community LIST of some businesses open on the Queen's Birthday holiday

    Local Partners