Young unemployed CQ women receive job funding boost

HELPING HAND: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke with Shirin Dharmalingam from the Women's Health Centre. The Women's Health Centre has received funding to run workshops under the Skilling Queenslanders program.

GETTING women back into work is a big priority for Rockhampton's new MP Barry O'Rourke.

That's why he was pleased to visit Rockhampton's Women's Health Service to provide $95,900 in extra funding as part of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

Mr O'Rourke said the initiative which aimed to assist up to 100 job-seekers in Rockhampton, funds skills development, training and job opportunities for unemployed, disengaged or disadvantaged Queenslanders through a suite of targeted skills and training programs.

"This is a really great program here, its actually targeted for young women to get back into work,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"The unemployment rate for young people is quite high here and this is another step in trying to address those issues.

"The Women's Health Information and Referral Service CQ Inc has been funded for a Ready for Work project aimed at general education and training and a further Advancing CQ through Skills Development program which targets participants to become ready for work in the hospitality industry.

Mr O'Rourke said the Palaszczuk government was focused on jobs for Queenslanders, with more than 13,000 people finding jobs since the launch of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

The Women's Health Centre Project Leader Shirin Dharmalingam said the extra funding would cover round two of their Ready For Work Program.

"We currently in our fourth intake of round one where we have 23 young women from the Rockhampton region,” she said.

"They not only become ready for work but the aim is also to give them the confidence and to make them highly inspired by giving them the information, tools and knowledge that they need to get into the workforce.”

Other CQ employment driving projects set to benefit from this boost funding were Energy skills Queensland Community Work Skills Program on the CQ Rail Project ($48,200) and Jobs Queensland Limited in Rockhampton and Yeppoon Work Skills Traineeships in building foundations ($442,700).