Young veteran's 'relaxant' lands him in court

Damien John Cittolin told police he had served overseas and was injured during his time in the Army. Ansaharju

A YOUNG returned serviceman who uses alcohol as a "relaxant" for his pain and PTSD was caught drink driving on the last leg to his Glass House home.

Damien John Cittolin had consumed six schooners of beer and four of Jack Daniels whiskies after work, before he boarded the train from Brisbane to Landsborough.

Cittolin pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving over the middle alcohol limit after police pulled him over on Reid St, Glass House Mountains on October 27.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Potter told the court Cittolin was a returned serviceman suffering post traumatic stress disorder, constant shoulder, knee and back pain as a result of his time in the Army and overseas deployments.

He had told the police he now works in the private sector and uses alcohol as a "relaxant".

Cittolin represented himself in court, but remained quiet when asked if he wished to say anything in his defence.

Magistrate Graham Hiddins recorded a conviction, fined Cittolen $600, and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a licence for five months.