Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey says a 19 year old attacker was charged in the Rockhampton Courthouse this morning with one count of grievous bodily harm.
Young victim in coma 'could have died' after horrific attack

by Jann Houley
12th Nov 2018 12:09 PM
A YOUNG man lies in an induced coma in Brisbane after an attack which police say could easily have killed him.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the 22-year-old's alleged teenage attacker struck him in the head with an object after an argument earlier that day.

The Mackay St altercation was captured on nearby CCTV at 1.45am on the street outside the victim's Lakes Creek family home.

The victim's family allegedly witnessed the attack and his brother called the authorities.

Queensland Ambulance Services treated the unconscious man at the scene but he was airlifted to Brisbane by The Royal Flying Doctor Service for emergency surgery to reduce pressure on his brain.

He remains in a critical condition.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the 19-year-old attacker allegedly fled the scene and was arrested at 5pm on Sunday.

Police are still trying to locate the weapon.

The 19-year-old was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

