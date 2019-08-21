Young warrior fought to reclaim life after horrific accident

LOSING his leg made Yeppoon man Matthew Brown even stronger, demonstrated when he represented Australia at the Warrior Games in Florida US, in June, coming home with a bronze medal for Wheelchair Rugby less than a year since his devastating accident.

Pushing himself even further, Matthew plans to continue training to compete in the Invictus games in the Netherlands in 2020 and given his positive attitude to life and his will to succeed, there is little doubt he will make it to the games and once again make his community and his country proud.

Filled with pride, Matthew's mother Patricia and sister Anna were right there at the Warrior Games waving their Australian flags and cheering.

Matthew, Anna and mum Patricia at the Warrior Games.

Patricia said more than 300 wounded, ill and injured servicemen and women from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Netherland, UK and the US Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and SOCOM competing in archery, cycling, field events, swimming, indoor rowing, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair basketball wheelchair rugby and golf.

"Matthew competed in four events including archery, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby,” Patricia said.

"I am so proud of his achievements, having trained so hard to get to these games after he lost his leg in September last year. It was the most amazing experience ever and Matthew did us all proud.

"The Opening Ceremony was spectacular with the host city of Tampa welcoming all the athletes, families and friends and lighting the flaming torch to start the games. Our experience is unforgettable, we cheered and waved our Australian flag with pride and joy not only for Matthew but for all the 23 Australian team members.”

Patricia said watching the Wheelchair Rugby was fast and furious like Mad Max on steroids.

"They were crashing into each other, wheels were coming off, there's chairs toppling over but at the same time everyone helps each other up, there's words of encouragement, pats on the back and laughs,” she said.

"Many new friendships were made between the athletes and families, memories that will last a lifetime. All together the Australian team won 32 medals. 13 Gold, 9 Silver and 9 Bronze.

"The Closing Ceremony was amazing again with celebrating the 'Ultimate Champion' Athlete and the 'Heart of the Team' athlete from each country. The passing over of the flaming torch to the next host city which will be in San Antonio, Texas in September 2020.”

FIGHTING BACK: Matthew with his wheelchair rugby team after they won bronze at the Warrior Games.

Educated at Yeppoon Primary and High School, Matthew became a familiar face about town managing KFC before taking on an apprenticeship at Cedar Park Bakery.

His love of cooking drove Matthew to join the Navy around six years ago where he was deployed to many destinations around the world.

Stationed at Rockingham Naval Base in WA, in September 2018, Matthew was involved in a horrific accident that would forever change his life.

Patricia Brown remembers the night she received a call from the Navy no parent would ever want to receive.

"My first instinct was shock followed by the necessity to get to my son in WA as quickly as possible,” she said.

"It was such a traumatic experience, I didn't know if my son would be alive or dead when I got there. You can only imagine the despair I experienced, it's just not something anyone, particularly a parent, should ever have to go through.”

Matthew showed his strength fighting through his injuries. He spent five months in hospital and after overcoming significant injuries, had his leg amputated below the knee.

Patricia said through sheer determination and grit Matthew endured extensive physiotherapy, gym work and training. He fought back to reclaim his life. Just eight months after his accident, he qualified to go to the Warrior Games. It was all the incentive he needed.

"I am immensely proud of what Matthew has achieved in such a short time,” she said.

"He could have easily given up hope, instead, he fought back and now proudly waves the Australian flag for the Australian servicemen and women who are shining examples of strength and resilience.”