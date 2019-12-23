Young Wesley juggles three musicals while completing Year 12

The gorgeously grotesque Agatha Trunchbull (Wesley Muir) in RGS’ Matilda the Musical. Picture: RGS

HE BEGRUDGINGLY did drama lessons as a young child but now Wesley Muir is addicted to the thrill of the stage.

And his talent stacks up to his passion.

The Rockhampton Grammar School 2019 graduate has been accepted for a Diploma of Musical Theatre at prestigious Sydney school, Brent Street.

Rockhampton Grammar School musical director Jan Kennedy with Matilda cast hopefuls Madison Schneider, Paige Baker and Wesley Muir promoting the musical at a school event.

He first became involved in the industry in Year 1 when his parents “forced” him to do drama lessons.

He then took part in his first musical in Year 7, The Little Mermaid Junior, and after that he was hooked.

Up until Year 10 Wesley was mostly in chorus roles until he got his first major role as an understudy for the character Seymour Krelborn in The Little Shop of Horrors.

In Year 11 he moved up to a main role, Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom.

This year, while juggling the demands of Year 12, he took part in not one but three musicals.

He played Mrs Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast Junior musical and Archie in 13 The Musical.

“It was difficult, all of them ended up overlapping but it was worth it, it was great,” Wesley said.

In rehearsal for 13 the Musical are RMUYC members including Wesley Muir, Cooper Maloney, Wil Bailey, Dominic Chavasse, Tyra Arlbrandt, Sam Forsythe, Elijah March-Hoolihan, Lily Christensen, Olivia Offord, Jenna Vassella and Nick Smith

His favourite roles to play are the “comedic” characters, making people laugh.

“I love going with the audience, finding out what they like,” he said.

But it’s just being on stage in general he adores.

“I love the thrill, just the adrenaline rush, entertaining lots of people,” Wesley said.

“I have just always loved performing, singing, dancing and acting.”

Being a boy in musicals hasn’t always been easy, Wesley admitted.

“Mostly everyone was really supportive, all of my friends were awesome about it and loved seeing the musicals,” he said.

“Being a boy gives you an advantage but it’s not to say it’s easy by any means, there is nowhere near as many males going into as girls.”

Strictly Ballroom's Ellie Belonogoff and Wesley Muir.

It has only been in the past couple of years he has realised he could have a career in the performing arts world.

His ultimate dream would be to go to West End or Broadway, but for now he is just “seeing what happens”.

The one-year intensive program Wesley has been accepted into for 2020 focuses on “musical theatre technique and performance at an elite level”.

“I want to just learn, I will be a sponge and learn everything everyone there can teach me and learn new skills,” Wesley said.

Moving to Sydney will also be a shock, having grown up in the regional city of Rockhampton.

“It will be difficult but I am up to for the challenge, it will be a fun and a new experience … am excited,” he said.