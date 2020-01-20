Young Wildlife Warrior helps save animals

INJURED TURTLE: Bluey Harris and her son Owen rescue this turtle from Nine Mile Beach on Friday, when it was found on the beach, severely injured. Pictures: Bluey Harris

WILDLIFE Warrior Owen Harris and his mum Bluey Harris came to the rescue of a seriously injured and very large turtle on Friday morning.

The turtle, with chunks of flesh missing from its flippers, was found on Nine Mile Beach by a passer-by, who alerted Byfield rangers and Stockyard Point residents.

Owen Harris is hoping he will be able to watch when the turtle has recovered and is ready to be released.

Ms Harris and Owen met the team and the injured turtle at the bottom of Big Sandy, helped carry it into the back of their utility vehicle and took it to the local vet.

“It had most of one flipper missing. Not sure what got it, either shark or boats,” Ms Harris said.

Young Owen was very concerned about the unfortunate reptile, but was keen to put his passion into action and help the turtle.

“He told the turtle ‘you will be okay, we have got you and the vet will make you all better’,” Ms Harris said.

“Hopefully it will be okay. It will go down to Quoin Island for recovery and then hopefully it will be released back on Nine Mile.

“Owen is hoping that he will be able to be there for the release of the turtle.”

The turtle will be named Dylan, after the daughter of the man who found it at the beach.

If you find an injured turtle, call the Quoin Island Turtle Rehab Centre on 0408 431 304 for assistance.