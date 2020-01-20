Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INJURED TURTLE: Bluey Harris and her son Owen rescue this turtle from Nine Mile Beach on Friday, when it was found on the beach, severely injured. Pictures: Bluey Harris
INJURED TURTLE: Bluey Harris and her son Owen rescue this turtle from Nine Mile Beach on Friday, when it was found on the beach, severely injured. Pictures: Bluey Harris
News

Young Wildlife Warrior helps save animals

Steph Allen
20th Jan 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WILDLIFE Warrior Owen Harris and his mum Bluey Harris came to the rescue of a seriously injured and very large turtle on Friday morning.

The turtle, with chunks of flesh missing from its flippers, was found on Nine Mile Beach by a passer-by, who alerted Byfield rangers and Stockyard Point residents.

Owen Harris is hoping he will be able to watch when the turtle has recovered and is ready to be released.
Owen Harris is hoping he will be able to watch when the turtle has recovered and is ready to be released.

Ms Harris and Owen met the team and the injured turtle at the bottom of Big Sandy, helped carry it into the back of their utility vehicle and took it to the local vet.

“It had most of one flipper missing. Not sure what got it, either shark or boats,” Ms Harris said.

Young Owen was very concerned about the unfortunate reptile, but was keen to put his passion into action and help the turtle.

“He told the turtle ‘you will be okay, we have got you and the vet will make you all better’,” Ms Harris said.

“Hopefully it will be okay. It will go down to Quoin Island for recovery and then hopefully it will be released back on Nine Mile.

“Owen is hoping that he will be able to be there for the release of the turtle.”

The turtle will be named Dylan, after the daughter of the man who found it at the beach.

If you find an injured turtle, call the Quoin Island Turtle Rehab Centre on 0408 431 304 for assistance.

animals injured turtle wildlife warriors
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years

        premium_icon Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years

        News CHURCH and family members ostracised victims of child sex abuse carried out by a Central Queensland church leader and ‘uncle’.

        Veteran firey’s new strategy

        premium_icon Veteran firey’s new strategy

        News With our firey’s outmatched by fierce wildfires, Larry Coleman’s proposal could tip...

        Mayor demands government take Shoalwater bushfire action

        premium_icon Mayor demands government take Shoalwater bushfire action

        News Mayor Ludwig is not content to wait for action on the findings of Royal Commission...

        Drug addict says life went downhill after prison release

        premium_icon Drug addict says life went downhill after prison release

        Crime He pleaded guilty in court to a string of offending that took part across...