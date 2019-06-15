Young woman airlifted after rolling car near Dingo

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after rolling her car on the Fitzroy Developmental Road between Middlemount and Dingo.

A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital after rolling her car on the Fitzroy Developmental Road.

The woman in her 20s was the sole occupant of the car and was travelling on the road between Dingo and Middlemount when she rolled the car.

Rolling a number of times, the car ended up a short distance from the road.

The Fitzroy Developmental Road is a 120km stretch of road that connects Middlemount to the Capricorn Highway via Dingo. Contributed

The driver sustained 'relatively minor' injuries and was able to free herself from the car and call Triple Zero.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the event, along with Queensland Ambulance vehicles from Blackwater.

When the Rescue Helicopter arrived on scene paramedics were assisting the driver.

Once on scene, the on-board Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor took over in assisting the driver.

She was transported via Rescue Helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.