Young woman in hospital, police investigating high-speed rollover

A YOUNG woman was airlifted from the scene of a high-speed rollover in rural Central Queensland.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended the single-vehicle accident south of Oombabeer yesterday about 3pm.

Paramedics were treating the 23-year-old upon arrival, and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were at the scene about 234km south-west of Rockhampton.

The woman was treated by the rescue helicopter's critical care paramedic for suspected upper-limb fractures she suffered during the "high speed rollover".

The patient was airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman this morning confirmed police were investigating the incident, but he could not say how fast the vehicle was travelling at the time of the crash.

The Queensland Ambulance Service have also reported another single-vehicle rollover in rural CQ in about 3.30am.

A man remains in the Biloela Hospital with rib pain after the crash on the Dawson Hwy, Banana, about 149km south-west of Rockhampton.

