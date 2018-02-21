Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone
News

Young woman charged for Rocky CBD armed robbery

vanessa jarrett
by
21st Feb 2018 11:46 AM

A WOMAN has been charged in relation to an armed robbery at an Alma St address on Monday afternoon.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with various offences including armed robbery, assault, wilful damage, public nuisance, enter with intent and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The woman was charged late last night and will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Previous reports of the incidents said a 19-year-old woman was held up at knife point yesterday as robbers broke in and stole from a Rockhampton home.

Police reported a group of two men and two women drove to the rear of the property, before one of the men approached the victim and produce a knife.

The group then entered the house and grabbed a bag and some property before they fled the scene.

No one was physically injured as a result of the robbery.

Investigations are ongoing.

Policelink on 131 444, or 24 hours per day online

Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day

alma street armed robbery rockhampton crime rockhampton magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Shorten to help pensioners, take away from top end of town

premium_icon Shorten to help pensioners, take away from top end of town

News Questions flood in to Labor leader.

  • 21st Feb 2018 5:51 PM
‘Hopelessly addicted’ CQ ice addict's big drug test

‘Hopelessly addicted’ CQ ice addict's big drug test

Crime “He’s been hopelessly addicted to drugs for quite some years,”

Boys, aged 11 and 14, charged over Rocky car theft

Boys, aged 11 and 14, charged over Rocky car theft

News Statistics show rise in car-related theft

All aboard! Coal Train ready to roll at Browne Park

All aboard! Coal Train ready to roll at Browne Park

Sport NRL star to line up with Capras in weekend trial against Cutters

  • 21st Feb 2018 5:14 PM

Local Partners