Young woman charged for Rocky CBD armed robbery

A WOMAN has been charged in relation to an armed robbery at an Alma St address on Monday afternoon.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with various offences including armed robbery, assault, wilful damage, public nuisance, enter with intent and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The woman was charged late last night and will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Previous reports of the incidents said a 19-year-old woman was held up at knife point yesterday as robbers broke in and stole from a Rockhampton home.

Police reported a group of two men and two women drove to the rear of the property, before one of the men approached the victim and produce a knife.

The group then entered the house and grabbed a bag and some property before they fled the scene.

No one was physically injured as a result of the robbery.

Investigations are ongoing.

Policelink on 131 444, or 24 hours per day online

Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day