Young woman flown from GKI to Rocky after 'envenomation'

RACQ chopper transports patient from GKI to Rocky with suspected Envenomation

A WOMAN in her early 20's was flown from Great Keppel Island to Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon following a "Possible envenomation” from a marine animal.

The patient met the RACQ Capricornia Helicopter Rescue Service on the GKI airstrip at around 2:30pm this afternoon.

The woman received some treatment during the flight and was in a stable condition when she arrived at Rockhampton Hospital.

It is unclear at this stage, exactly what caused of the envenomation.