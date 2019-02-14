Police identify woman found dead on beach

A person was found dead at Dicky Beach early this morning.

UPDATE 8.05AM: Police have identified the woman who washed up dead on a Sunshine Coast beach this morning.

They are in the process of notifying her family.

There is no further information available at this time.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

7.50AM: Police are unable to identify a woman who washed up dead on a Sunshine Coast beach this morning.

They are appealing for public assistance to help identify the woman whose body was located on Dicky Beach shortly after 5am.

Preliminary information suggests the woman had gone swimming at an unknown location north of Dicky Beach where it is believed she then got into difficulties.

She is described as Caucasian, with a fair complexion, proportionate build and medium length dark brown hair and was wearing a two-piece black swimsuit.

6.50AM: The body of a young woman has washed up on a Caloundra beach early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Dicky Beach, off Lower Neil St, at 5.08am to a reported immersion incident, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it appeared the woman, aged in her early to mid-twenties, had gone for an overnight swim and had washed ashore this morning.

The woman was treated for critical injuries at the scene, but could not be resuscitated.

Police say the drowning is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers are searching the area for any information as to who the young woman is, and are hoping a family member comes forward this morning to identify her.

