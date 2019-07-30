Young woman holding down three jobs could lose them

A YOUNG woman holding down three jobs may lose them after being disqualified from driving for one month.

Ashlee Jade Smaling pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving while State Penalty Enforcement Registry suspended.

She was intercepted driving on Moores Creek Rd at 11.25pm on June 27, unaware her licence had been suspended, as she drove to work from her Emu Park home.

Smaling said she fixed up the remaining amount she owed SPER the next day.

The court heard Smaling has two jobs in Rockhampton and one in Yeppoon and did not know what she was going to do for the next month without a licence.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Smaling to the mandatory minimum disqualification of one month and a $100 fine.