Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
cash, money, generic, hand
cash, money, generic, hand Contributed
Crime

Young woman holding down three jobs could lose them

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
30th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman holding down three jobs may lose them after being disqualified from driving for one month.

Ashlee Jade Smaling pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving while State Penalty Enforcement Registry suspended.

She was intercepted driving on Moores Creek Rd at 11.25pm on June 27, unaware her licence had been suspended, as she drove to work from her Emu Park home.

Smaling said she fixed up the remaining amount she owed SPER the next day.

The court heard Smaling has two jobs in Rockhampton and one in Yeppoon and did not know what she was going to do for the next month without a licence.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Smaling to the mandatory minimum disqualification of one month and a $100 fine.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Perfect night' for Rocky rider at Handlebar Heroes

    premium_icon 'Perfect night' for Rocky rider at Handlebar Heroes

    Motor Sports Zane Keleher beats quality field to win 500cc solos trophy in front of home crowd

    Young driver cops Queensland's harshest penalty for speeding

    premium_icon Young driver cops Queensland's harshest penalty for speeding

    Crime He was busted on a Central Queensland highway

    Firies extinguish garage fire in North Rocky

    premium_icon Firies extinguish garage fire in North Rocky

    News Emergency services attended the scene earlier this afternoon.

    'Credit to our defence - that was the shining light'

    premium_icon 'Credit to our defence - that was the shining light'

    Rugby League Yeppoon continues its unbeaten run in A-grade rugby league