Young woman injured after brazen daylight armed robbery

Queensland police have released detail surrounding a brazen midday Armed robbery yesterday.

Around 11am a 21-year-old woman was walking down Phillips Street, Berserker when she was approached by a man.

The man then attempted to grab her wallet from under her arm and when this was before he punched the woman in the face when the bag snatch was unsuccessful.

The woman sustained swelling to her face from the assault.

He then fled on foot.

The alleged was last seen running down Phillip Street towards Elphinstone Street.

He is described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance, approximately 160cms tall and was wearing a green t-shirt, black pants and a cap.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or any drivers with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.