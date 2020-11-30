Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property near Duaringa on November 30, 2020, after reports a woman in her twenties fell off her motorbike with suspected head and pelvic injuries.
Young woman suffers serious injuries in motorbike crash

Kristen Booth
30th Nov 2020 2:41 PM
A YOUNG woman has sustained serious injuries after being thrown off her motorbike at a property near Duaringa.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to the incident at a Coomoo property off Fitzroy Developmental Rd just after 8am today, November 30.

The woman in her 20s suffered suspected head and pelvic injuries, a RACQ Capricorn Rescue spokeswoman said.

She was reportedly unconscious for up to 30 minutes after being thrown over the front of the motorbike when the front tyre dug into the ground while travelling.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were at the scene when the Rescue300 crew arrived, with treatment continued by the on-board critical care paramedic and doctor.

The woman was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

