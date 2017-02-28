33°
Community

Young women defying odds in male-dominated careers

Amber Hooker
| 28th Feb 2017 7:00 PM
Hastings apprentice Brooke White with Hastings Deering's executive manager of operations Darren Wilson Darren Wilson and fellow apprentice Tegan Callow.
Hastings apprentice Brooke White with Hastings Deering's executive manager of operations Darren Wilson Darren Wilson and fellow apprentice Tegan Callow.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A YOUNG duo have defied their parents to pursue careers in a male-dominated industry.

Rockhampton's Tegan Callow and Mackay's Brooke White were among 21 of Hastings Deering's 2017 apprentice intake, following in the footsteps of 18 other female tradies in the last few years.

Engine reconditioning apprentice Tegan was so determined to get an apprenticeship she defied her parents, leaving her Agnes Waters home at age 16, for Gladstone Technical College.

Her training offered two weeks schooling alternating with two weeks work experience giving her a real taste of life as a engine re-conditioner

"Of course they are thrilled now but were really worried I would have wasted a year and would then not be able to sit Grade 12 if I took this path,” she said.

"But I was so determined I just took things into my own hands.

"Dad is a fitter and turner so I guess it was a mix of whether this was a good career for his daughter and whether or not I could secure an apprenticeship that gave him angst.”

Likewise, diesel fitting apprentice Brooke White's parents were concerned, at 16, she was too young to move from her home at Maryborough for training at any one of Hastings Deering's centres at Rockhampton, Mackay or Brisbane, so she put her apprenticeship dreams on hold.

She took a local job in spare parts before applying to the Navy to be a marine technician; her roundabout way of getting a diesel fitting apprenticeship.

"I got to work on marine engines, which was great experience but I knew I wanted more,” Brooke said.

"Then I broke my ankle and needed surgery, so I had to take a break from the Navy for 12 months.

"I never gave up on my ambition to work for Hastings Deering so while I was off I decided to go for it and applied for an apprenticeship and was successful.

"Sometime it takes a bit longer to get where you want to be.”

This is the first of Hastings Deering's apprenticeship intakes as the company continues with its commitment to training capabilities and the need to continually replenish its talent pipeline.

The company rents, supports and sells Cat earthmoving equipment to the mining, agriculture, forestry, construction, transport and government sector.

Current data shows apprenticeships have declined in Australia: the number of registered apprentices fell by 15,000 between 2013 and 2015.

Hastings Deering's general manager - people and external affairs Vincent Cosgrove said even though the resource sector was cyclical, continuing with apprenticeships was critical to avoid a skills shortage in the future.

He said this year they had employed 18 apprentices from Queensland, hailing from Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, Brisbane Mount Isa and the Northern Territory.

Hastings Deering employs about 3000 people, with females making up 15% of the workforce, and 5% made up of apprentices in diesel fitting, auto electrical and fabrication roles.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  apprenticeship careers jobs

Just In

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Council mows down school's objections after services slashed

Council mows down school's objections after services slashed

School community say no fair, but only six schools across the region have been getting this service for free.

Young mum found dead in bushland

DISAPPEARED: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a missing mum.

HER MUM has been delivered the devastating news.

Young women defying odds in male-dominated careers

Hastings apprentice Brooke White with Hastings Deering's executive manager of operations Darren Wilson Darren Wilson and fellow apprentice Tegan Callow.

Duo defied parents to pursue careers in hands-on apprenticeships

Riders revel in enduro action at Yeppoon track

HOLD ON: Kane Tougher leads the field through one of the obstacles during Round 1 of the CQ Off-Road Series.

Competitors try to overcome man-made obstacles in series opener

Local Partners

Jora: Hundreds of jobs available in Rocky region

From retail to the mining industry, according to Jora, there are 795 positions available within 50km of the Rockhampton region

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

An industry changing before Bruce's eyes

Bruce McKenzie with his grand son Riley McKenzie at Gracemere sale yards.

Bruce has seen the beef industry change significantly.

Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

World famous high octane show coming to Browne Park

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

BLANCA Blanco made headlines around the world after 'accidentally' flashing, but she says she was actually wearing a nude bodysuit.

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

New plans unveiled: Rocky's way to lure in tourists

Photos shared to the Fishing Central Queensland Facebook of the 2017 Barra season.

Fishing platforms coming to the region

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

The Key to Your Dreams in Cascade Heights Estate

14 Reddy Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $585,000

Would you like to enjoy the finer points in life? This home can offer you executive style living, comfort and modern ambiance in the highly sought after suburb of...

PERFECT LOCATION, LARGE BLOCK WITH A POOL!

21 Kingel Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This perfect family home is situated ideally in the quiet streets of Wandal close to schools, shops and hospitals. This well maintained gable home with new colour...

Fantastic home, Prime location

28 Hutcheon Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Owners relocating and looking to sell today, Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac close to CQU university, schools, shops and local sporting grounds this property is...

A Triumph of Design on the Range

16 Considine Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $519,000

If you're looking for that unique home that has style and character, then this is for you! Situated in a quiet street, in an elevated position in the prestige...

Perfect For the Family

166 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Sitting on a huge 804m2 corner block, this family home ticks all the boxes. The top level featuring 4 generous sized bedrooms, renovated bathroom, sun...

PRICED TO SELL

36 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $225,000

This charming high set home is priced to sell whether you are an investor, first home buyer or a family this property has it all, featuring 3 generous sized...

Acreage blocks on the edge of town!

. Paramount Park Estate, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Prices from $196,000! Paramount Park is a neighbourhood that boasts an ever ... Prices from...

Prices from $196,000! Paramount Park is a neighbourhood that boasts an ever growing array of upmarket homes! A neighbourhood you will be proud to call...

Traditional blocks, great prices!!

. Paramount Crest Estate, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... Prices From...

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest neighbourhoods! With a large range of blocks available from 730m2 to 1,240m2 you...

Convenient Family Living

2 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Located in Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens is where you will find this beautifully maintained low set brick home. On entering the home you will appreciate its...

YOU CAN’T BUILD FOR THIS PRICE! $339,000 NEG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Perfect for the busy professional, The Downsizer, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Low maintenance stunning 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with...

Custom built unit development that screams Gen Y

36 Mary St Yeppoon concept development proposal plans.

Up market coastal building complex to answer local demand

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

REVEALED: Peaceful Rocky suburb everyone wants a slice of

Kevin Hogan has lived in Koongal for decades and loves the neighbourhood.

The Village a popular place to live and underpriced

REVEALED: Rocky region's best performing property suburbs

Check out the suburbs selling well in Rockhampton.

New NAB report shows CQ's top real estate areas

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!