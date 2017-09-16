Young women more hopeful to gain employment

STRENGTH BUILT: Kirra Tagg and Brittany Doyle-Jansen say they are much more confident after graduating from Women's Health Centre Rockhampton's Confident, Inspired and Ready for Work project.

STRENGTH BUILT: Kirra Tagg and Brittany Doyle-Jansen say they are much more confident after graduating from Women's Health Centre Rockhampton's Confident, Inspired and Ready for Work project. Shayla Bulloch

ROCKHAMPTON'S Brittany Doyle-Jansen is confident the next job interview she attends, she'll be able to put her best foot forward.

Having once struggled with interviews, the 21-year-old said her recent training had helped her overcome her nerves.

Yesterday she was among eight elated women who reflected on their individual journey as they graduated from the Confident, Inspired and Ready for Work course.

It is an initiative of Rockhampton Women's Health Centre.

The room at the group's Bolsover St facility was buzzing as Ms Doyle-Jansen spoke to The Morning Bulletin.

"I would shut down with anxiety, I wouldn't go... but now, I think I can actually walk into the door and feel more prepared,” she said.

"They prepared us for everything.”

The course also connected the women with employers.

"We've got a lot more connections now; we know some employers,” Ms Doyle-Jansen added.

Graduate Kirra Tagg, 16, said the course helped her settle in to town after moving to Rockhampton a month ago from Sydney.

"I'm new here...I've got a whole group of friends now, I know where to look for jobs, there's so many websites that I wouldn't have known about,” the teenager said.

Different techniques were used to equip the girls with communication and interviewing skills.

"We learnt a lot of communication; we were able to be one-on-one with employers and we learnt how to role-play in interviews,” Kirra said.

The course also included writing resumes and cover letters, and team building.

Kirra recalled one exercises which enhanced teamwork skills.

The girls were given a few items to build a bridge.

"We really had to work as a team and use what we had to make this bridge, it was really interesting,” Kirra said.

"I definitely would recommend it to anyone.”