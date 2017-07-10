23°
Young Woorie local makes it to the state finals

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 10th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Najwa Adams from Woorabinda competed in the QLD State finals of Rostrum voice of Youth on July 1 in Brisbane
Najwa Adams from Woorabinda competed in the QLD State finals of Rostrum voice of Youth on July 1 in Brisbane

NAJWA Adams jumped at the chance to join her school's Rostrum Voice of Youth team.

The Woorabinda teenager attends Moura State High School and developed a

love for public speaking when one of her teachers asked her to participate in the competition earlier this year.

Competing in Rostrum is not only a first for Najwa but a first for Moura as well, with the school not having entered the public speaking contest before.

The year nine student was put through her paces competing in a preliminary round and regional finals in Rockhampton.

"There was five kids going from my school, we went to Rocky for the regional preliminary round where I was the only one chosen from my school (I came third) and there was about three people who won from the juniors,” Najwa said.

"Then we came back to Rocky again for the regional finals and I came first in my section. which was the juniors, which meant I got to go to Brisbane.”

Najwa competed in the junior state competition on Saturday where she took home first place for her speech "Freedom at Last”.

"I really enjoyed writing the speeches but it was kind of hard because I really liked the first speech I did (at preliminaries and regional finals) so having to change the topic was challenging because I had already memorised my other speech,” the young student said.

"My very first speech topic, A Blank Canvas, was about how art, imagination and stories are told through different types of art work and how you have to look at it closer to realise what the story is.

"I chose the topic A Blank Canvas because I am heavily involved in dancing, drama, singing and art and they are all different ways of telling a story.”

Najwa is already looking forward to next year's round of Rostrum speeches.

"I love just putting myself out there and trying my hardest,” she said.

"Public speaking is a key aspect in life so you need to know how to speak to people and in front of people.

"Even if you think you are never going to do a speech, chances are you will probably have to.”

Najwa said being down in Brisbane and hearing other speeches from students around Queensland was an amazing opportunity.

"Some of the kids that were there, it was their third or fourth time doing Rostrum, so it was great to listen to them,” she said.

