Young Yeppoon man busted with ‘massive amount’ of party drugs

Kaleb Douglas Smalley was caught with ecstasy pills and cannabis.

KALEB Douglas Smalley was using drugs heavily for three years before police caught him in possession of a “massive amount” of ecstasy pills.

The 21-year-old man pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates court on January 30 to possessing ecstasy, cannabis and drug utensils.

Smalley had no criminal history before police intercepting him driving on Farnborough Rd on January 10.

On the back seat of the vehicle they found 100 grams of cannabis and 22 ecstasy tablets in a backpack.

Smalley told Magistrate Jeff Clarke that he was seeking help for his drug problem.

“You’ve landed yourself in a lot of trouble here,” Mr Clarke said.

“It’s a massive amount of capsules and not a small amount of cannabis either.

“These drugs are dangerous.

“MDMA (ecstasy), as you would no doubt be aware, it’s been known to kill young people who’ve taken only one wrong pill.

“You have many.”

Smalley was placed on nine months’ probation with conditions.

No conviction was recorded.