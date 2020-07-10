Youngster defies odds to enjoy milestone achievement

Seven-year-old Luke Beadnell is officially done with chemotherapy treatment after a two-year battle with cancer.

THE ring of a bell can signify many of life’s special occasions; however, none would seem more appropriate to celebrate than that of saving a young child’s life.

Seven year old Luke Beadnell this week had a better reason than any to be grinning from ear-to-ear.

The youngster was finally able to ring Rockhampton Hospital’s ‘chemo bell’ after completing his final chemotherapy treatment for a rare soft tissue cancer.

First diagnosed at just five years old, the schoolboy received the all clear from specialists after enduring two years battling Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Surrounded by some of his favourite nurses including Rinnah Peacock and Pauline Davies, the schoolboy was met with cake and cuddles as staff said their final goodbyes.

“It’s very special to share in these milestones with our families.”

“They’ve been on such a long journey that it’s wonderful to share some joy with them and wish them well for the future,” Ms Peacock said.

Some of 7-year-old Luke Beadnell’s favourite nurses treated him to cake following his last chemotherapy treatment.

Mum Michelle Beadnell reflected upon her little boy’s journey, revealing Luke’s initial diagnosis showed a stage 4 illness which had already entered his lungs, prostate, bladder, hip and leg.

A subsequent relocation to Brisbane to allow Luke’s treatment at Queensland Children’s Hospital followed; the family only returning to their native Rockhampton after 12 months for maintenance chemo at the Rocky hospital.

While the development was certainly worthy of a celebration, Ms Beadnell admitted Luke’s journey was far from over.

“He’ll have scans in Brisbane every three months for three to four years, and then six-monthly, then yearly until he’s 18. He will be closely monitored forever.”

Ms Beadnell was understandably thrilled to see her young son make such positive progress.

“He has done remarkably well; we had a really good team and he’s been able to go to school and get back to a routine.”

“If you have to go through it, Brisbane is the place to do it.”

“For that first year in the ward that was all cancer kids. We had no bad experience, even coming back here to Rockhampton. The system has worked for us. We’ve been extremely lucky,” she said.

Next to come for Luke will be the removal of his central lines which will allow for the boy to both enjoy a proper shower and jump in the pool for a much-anticipated swim.