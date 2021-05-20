Menu
The Hastings Deering Next Generation Rugby League Clinic will be held at Rockhampton's Browne Park on Sunday.
Rugby League

Youngsters can try hand at league at free clinic

Pam McKay
20th May 2021 2:00 PM
Youngsters can get their first taste of rugby league or hone their skills at the Hastings Deering Next Generation Clinic on Sunday.

The clinic, for boys and girls aged six to 12, will be held at Rockhampton’s Browne Park from 8.30am.

It is being run in conjunction with Queensland Rugby League and will include an age-appropriate skills sessions with CQ Capras Colts players.

The clinic is suitable for those new to rugby league or those who have played before.

All children who take part will receive a Hastings Deering footy pack and a barbecue breakfast.

The clinic is free but spaces are limited and registrations are required. Click here.

It will lead into an action-packed day of rugby league at Browne Park, with three Capras teams in action.

The club’s Hastings Deering Colts play at 9.55am against the Souths Logan Magpies.

The Capras women tackle the Valkyries in Round 7 of the BHP Premiership at 12.05pm.

The Intrust Super Cup clash between the Capras and Souths Logan Magpies completes the program, kicking off at 2.10pm.

